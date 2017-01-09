Bandits Kill Two Traders In Yenagoa

The police in Bayelsa State last Thursday confirmed that two persons were killed last Tuesday by a gang of gunmen at the popular Swali Market in Yenagoa.

The incident occurred at about 4 p.m., causing traders and their customers to run in different directions.

Police Public Relations Officer, Bayelsa State Command, DSP Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Yenagoa. Butswat said that “four gunmen with pistols attacked one Raymond Agada in Swali Community”.

He said the hoodlums killed two persons and snatched N120,000 from one of their victims.

“Policemen were quickly dispatched to the scene and the victim was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

“The culprits have been identified and efforts have been intensified to arrest them,” Butswat said.

Eye witnesses said the hoodlums operated with sophisticated weapons and other dangerous objects.

One of the victims, who died on the spot, was said to be carrying a large chunk of money he was taking to the bank.

Hoodlums carted away items from shops in the market after the shop owners fled in the wake of the pandemonium.

It was learnt that a team of policemen that arrived at the market following a distress call arrested one of the suspects.