Adebayo Confident Of Excellent Performance At Abia Warriors

Abiodun Adebayo is confident of an excellent performance in his first season at Abia Warriors.

Having spent two seasons at Niger Tornadoes,the defender admits that consistency is very important even as he settled in well at his new club.

The former Kogi United stalwart is confident of yet another successful year with the Umuahia based outfit.

“I think it’s time for a fresh challenge and I am very glad that Abia Warriors has offered me an opportunity to express my gift,” Adebayo told newsmen.

” I’ve settled in very well at Abia Warriors with the help of the management, coaches and team mates and that has really helped focus. I am very confident that we shall have an excellent performance in 2017 based on the quality I have seen here. With consistent performance all through the season, we shall make a positive statement.

” We have experience coaches, coach Okey Emordi is vast, his presence and wealth of experience is huge.

“His assistant, Abdullahi Biffo has a lot to offer and the experience in the squad puts Abia Warriors at a vantage point as we are going into the 2016/17 NPFL season.”