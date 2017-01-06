Roads Construction ’ll Stabilise Economic Activities – Commissioner

Rivers State Government has said that the on-going roads construction and rehabilitation in the state are geared towards stablising economic activities in the state.

The State Commissioner for Works, Hon. Bethuel Harrison, made this declaration, Wednesday during his first project inspection for 2017 in Port Harcourt.

Harrison stated that in line with the governor’s initiatives in making Rivers State the economic hub of the nation, the government was ensuring that road constructions were carried out across the 23 local Government Areas of the State.

In a statement by the Press Officer of the Ministry, Miss Ednah Alete, the Commissioner was quoted as saying, that “major work will commence this year in all the LGAs of the state as part of the Governor’s Commitment in providing an enabling environment for investors”.

He also said, the road constructions would aid “decongesting the traffic situations affecting movement of goods and people within and outside the state.

The Works Commissioner expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done at the Ozuoba-Rumuoparaeli-Choba and the Tam David-West Roads, saying the contractor’s job on Ozuoba-Rumuoparaeli-Choba road as commendable and expressed the hope that Governor Wike would commission the roads before the end of January.

He also noted that the Tam David-West Road was progressing satisfactorily and was enthusiastic that the completion would be timely, while calling on commuters along the Obiri-Ikwerre and Airport axis of the roads to be patient, adding that the contractor would create an alternative thoroughfare to ease traffic on the Airport Road.

He declared that the Ministry’s 2017 budgetary allocation would go a long way in reducing traffic hiccups as well as boost economic activities in the state.

The Commissioner called on the Chief Resident Engineer of the Ministry in charge of various site supervision to ensure that they carry out thorough supervision of their sites and submit their reports promptly, and enjoined them to ensure the “contractors deliver jobs according to specification and on stipulated time.

Tonye Nria-Dappa