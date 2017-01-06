Rivers PDP Identifies Enemies Of Ogoni People

As Ogonis successfully marked 2017 Ogoni Day in the four Ogoni local government areas of Khana, Gokana, Tai and Eleme, and across the globe, on Wednesday, the Chairman, Rivers State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro. Felix Obuah, has described those who used the Army, other security agencies and armed political thugs to hijack election materials and rig the December 10, 2016, re-run elections in the areas as the real enemies of Ogoni people.

Obuah, in a press statement issued last Wednesday in Port Harcourt, urged the people of Ogoni to be vigilant, as these same persons would, in the coming days, also hijack the process of the Ogoni clean-up, and divert for their private use, part of the $1billion clean-up project fund to recover their political campaign expenses.

The PDP chairman, “regretted that several Ogoni sons and daughters have been killed by desperate All Progressives Congress (APC) politicians in the area, to win elections.”

Obuah called on Ogonis to reflect on “those killed and the manner the military and other security agencies hijacked election materials and rigged elections in favour of the APC candidates in the area with a view to appropriately labelling them real enemies of the Ogoni people.”

He congratulated the people of Ogoni on the successful celebration of the 2017 Ogoni Day, and lauded the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) for sustaining the quest for a better Ogoni.

Obuah also disclosed that the PDP has gone to the Election Petitions Tribunal to challenge the declaration of senator representing Rivers South East Senatorial District, Magnus Abe, as well as Maurice Pronem of Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, Barry Mpigi of Tai/Eleme/Oyigbo Federal Constituency, Innocent Barikor of Gokana State Constituency, Friday Nke-ee of Khana State Constituency 2, and lawmakers representing Tai and Eleme State Constituencies, respectively, as winners of the December 10, 2016, re-run elections, “following the use of the Army and other security agencies and armed thugs to hijack election materials and rig the elections in their favour.”