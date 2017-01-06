Rerun: Why PDP Went To Tribunal – Rep

The federal lawmaker representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, has said that the reason why the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) must approach the election petitions tribunal for the last December 10th re-run elections was because of the injustice meted out on the party by the military and other security agents.

He said the average Rivers man may not want anybody to litigate further on the issues of the last re-run elections, but argued that leaving the issue of injustice unchallenged will be a great dis-services to the people.

Chinda, who made this known to airport correspondents at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, last Wednesday, explained that it was proper to correct injustice at any point in time irrespective of the inconveniences the state will pass through to do that.

“In Rivers State, you were here during the elections. You are aware during the elections. You are aware of what happened. If we allow this to go without being challenged, what will happen in 2019?

“The military has nothing to do with elections. Election is a civil exercise and it is not a military exercise, and what happened was a sheer Charade by the military.

“They snatched and hijacked ballot boxes by themselves, and with these injustices, I think that those who would want to challenge the outcome of the election are in order.

“Let me say that when you see injustice and you keep quiet or you condone it, you are doing a great disservice to the people.

“It is proper that injustice be corrected at every point in time, regardless of the inconveniences or stress that you may pass through to do that”, Chinda said.

