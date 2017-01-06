Oil Firm Trains Ex-Cultists On Skills

Ex-cultists in Egi Community, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State have pledged to acquire various skills in order to be self employed with a promise to be law-abiding. They made the promise last Wednesday during the opening ceremony of a 14-day integration and skillsacquisition programme for ex-cultists in the community, organised by Total E and P Company.

Chairman, Egi Community Youth Leaders Forum, Kingsley Ogu, commended the company for funding the programme.

“After the disarmament the government did, the next thing is organisation and reintegration and that is what Total E and P is doing.

“By this, they are assisting the state government in ensuring that Egi Community returns to normal because the community is critical in the economy of the state and country,” he said.

He explained that the seminar has reoriented the youths of Egi, adding that apart from the skills acquired, the seminar has also taught them how to commercialise the acquired skills.

The Tide reports that the reintegration and skills acquisition programme is being done in partnership with conflict resolution experts from the Centre for Conflict and Gender Studies, University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT).