Ijaw Professionals Seek Transparent Leaders

Stakeholders of Ijaw ethnic nationality holding strategic political offices have been told to be transparent and accountable in all their dealings as it concerns the tribe.

The Ijaw Professionals Association (IPA), Homeland chapter, which gave the advice in a communique issued after its meeting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, said it was high time charity began at home.

Present at the meeting were, IPA Homeland President, Iniruo Wills and former Bayelsa State Commissioner for Environment, Vice President, Alaere Raine, Treasurer, Meg Agidee, and, the Assistant Secretary, Abiye Nyanabo among other stakeholders.

“Ijaw nation must localise its agitation and cause local governments and states to become transparent and accountable to the people, simultaneously with (if not before) seeking the same from the federal government. Charity begins at home”, IPA said.

It urged the Ijaw nation to realise that the federal government was not committed to developing the region “to our taste”, adding that the only primary source of development was the revenue allocations that accrue to Ijaw land.

The group noted that the funds must be strategically and properly applied to the present and future needs of the people “while we continue to press the federal government and other stakeholders for the maximum due from them to us”.

IPA said: “Ijaw nation will direct its legal and social enforcement actions towards the preservation of the environment by dealing with NNPC (who holds about 60% stake on behalf of the federal government in the oil and gas blocks seized in Ijaw territory) and the regulators like the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Federal Ministry of Environment, Department of Petroleum Resources, NAPIMS and NOSDRA with respect to gas flaring and pollution of the environment.

“We will also engage the anti graft agencies to account for the number of convictions as it concerns pipeline vandalism and the diversion of funds meant for host communities from the international oil companies.

“Ijaw nation must demand from local governments and states in the region and the intervention agencies to consult the communities and ethnic groups (needs assessment) before budgets are proposed”.

The body posited that a virile local government system would bring development speedily to the localities, stressing that the Ijaw nation must lead the charge to remove local governments from the grip of state governors.

“State and local governments in Ijaw land should settle all unpaid salaries and urgently put an end to the strange and unacceptable practice of owing workers’ salaries”, it added.