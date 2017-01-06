Expert Faults Wike, Fayose’s Phone Hacking

A security expert, retired Colonel Chinedu Owhondah, has criticized the hacking of the telephone conversations of Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and the Ekiti State Governor, Peter Ayodele Fayose, allegedly by the Department of State Service (DSS).

The retired Army Colonel, who made the criticism in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt, described the action of the DSS as criminal and unwarranted.

He said tapping into the telephone conversations of democratically elected governors and publishing same in the media poses a grave danger to the nation’s nascent democracy.

Owhondah also said that by the action, it shows that the governors of Rivers and Ekiti states as well as any Nigerian perceived as an opposition to the Federal Government of the day are not safe in the hands of the DSS.

The security expert also said rather than hacking the telephone conversations of governors who do not pose a threat to the unity of Nigeria, the DSS should channel its energy to the gathering useful intelligence for the military to flush out the remnants of Boko Haram from the country.