Delta Set To Rehabilitate, Re-Equip Health Centres

The Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr Nicholas Azinge, has said that the state government would commence rehabilitation and re-equipping of the 132 non functional health centres in the state in 2017.

Azinge, who stated this in an interview with newsmen in Asaba, said government needed to do this for the people to access primary healthcare.

Azinge said that the state government had proposed N400 million for the primary health sector in the 2017 budget in its determination to tackle the problem.

He regretted that 270 of the 402 health centres in the state were functional, adding that the number was grossly inadequate to provide effective primary healthcare delivery for the people.

The commissioner said that inadequate number of healthcare centres was militating against the present administration’s desire to ensure quality healthcare services.

He, however, noted that the federal government had been supporting the state through the “save a million life’’ programme, geared toward improving health service delivery in the health centres across the state.’’

The commissioner said that accessibility of the people to quality healthcare services was essential for the development of any society.