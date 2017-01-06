Army Receives Another Chibok Girl

The Nigerian Army yesterday confirmed that it has rescued another Chibok schoolgirl in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Army spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman, who confirmed the rescue of one of the 219 stolen by Boko Haram insurgents on 14 April, 2014, identified the girl as Rakiya Abubakar.

Usman also confirmed that the rescued Chibok girl has a six-month old baby.

She is the 23rd to be recovered so far, since the President Muhammadu Buhari administration came into office on May 29, 2015.

The Army spokesman explained that the girl was discovered by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, in Maiduguri, during investigation of arrested suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

Usman, the Director, Army Public Relations, yesterday in Abuja, said in a statement that preliminary investigation discovered that “she is the daughter of Abubakar Gali Mulima and Habiba Abubakar of Chibok”.

“She further stated that she was a student of Senior Secondary School Class 3B (SS 3B), before her abduction along with her colleagues on April 14, 2014 by the Boko Haram terrorists.

“Rakiya Abubakar is presently undergoing further medical investigation and would soon be released to the Borno Government,” Usman said.