ACF Lauds Wike’s Inclusive Policies …Berates Saidu Over Criticism

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed gratitude to the government and people of Rivers State over Governor Nyesom Wike’s inclusive policies and programmes that have benefitted Northerners resident and doing business in the state.

The ACF also urged the state government, Northerners in the state and the general public to be careful in dealing with the former ACF Chairman in Rivers State, Alhaji Musa Saidu as he has been removed from office by the national leadership of the forum.

The Chairman of ACF in Rivers State, Alhaji Usman Ibrahim Tudun Wada stated this yesterday, in an exclusive interview in Port Harcourt.

The ACF Chairman, who also disclaimed Saidu for reportedly accusing the Rivers State government of not carrying Northerners resident in the state along in its policies and programmes said the former state ACF Chairman did not represent them.

Tudun Wada noted that Governor Nyesom Wke appointed Alhaji Ibrahim Maisundu from Kano State, Vice Chairman of Rivers State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board besides appointing Northerners into other boards and government positions in the state.

The ACF Chairman said the forum is gratified that its members doing business in the state now enjoy better security and protection while markets for products like yams, tomatoes, pepper and beans that come from Northern States have grown from one to 10.He also disclosed that harassment from task forces on their members has drastically reduced under the present government.

Tudun Wada lauded the state government for including Northerners in the state in its hajj sponsorship programmes as well as extending regular welfare packages to muslims during their sallah visits to Government House and Ramadan fasting.

Supporting his assertion with a copy of a letter from the ACF’s national headquarters to Governor Wike confirming him the Chairman of the ACF in the state, Tudun Wada assured the state government of the Forum’s continued co-operation and support.

Donald Mike-Jaja