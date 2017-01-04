‘Why Rivers’ll Witness Infrastructure Boom In 2017’

Rivers State will witness unprecedented development in the areas of infrastructure, education, health, women and youth empowerment, the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has said.

He revealed that his administration has dedicated 70 per cent of the 2017 budget to capital expenditure.

In a New Year message to the citizens of the state through his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, the governor assured the people that they will continue to enjoy good governance; pro-people leadership and enhanced welfare in 2017.

He felicitated with the people of Rivers State and other Nigerians on the New Year, urging them to continue to pray for Rivers State and Nigeria.

He noted that Rivers State will continue to grow in all sectors in 2017 as his administration was focused on building on the successes of 2016.

The governor said that civil servants and pensioners’ welfare will continue to receive priority attention as his administration will always pay salaries and pensions.

Wike further assured the people of the state that the security network of the state will improve in 2017 as structures have been put in place to enhance the security architecture of the state.

He wished the people of Rivers State a prosperous 2017, and thanked them for their unflinching support, love and prayers.