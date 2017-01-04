We’ll Complete All Projects, Wike Reassures Rivers People

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has reassured the people of the state that his administration will not abandon any ongoing project, irrespective of the economic downturn in the country.

Speaking at the symposium/heroic award by the Grand Patron of Apara Committee of Friends, last Saturday, Wike noted that his projects execution framework has been properly laid out to accommodate all ongoing projects.

He noted that his principled and consistent execution of projects has stimulated economic growth across the state.

The governor, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Engineer Chukwuemeka Woke, said: “We will not abandon any of our ongoing projects. We will continue our infrastructural development in 2017”.

He recalled that when his administration came on board, projects in Rumuepirikom were abandoned and a major oil tank farm that was bringing petroleum products into the city was also cut off.

“As a government, let me assure you that we are very well prepared for the administration of Rivers State. You will recall that the out-gone administration declared publicly that Rivers State Government will not be able to pay salaries after they wasted all the resources of this state playing national politics.”

He said that because the administration was well prepared, it was able to tackle projects abandoned by the immediate past administration, and also initiated new projects for the people.

Wike expressed happiness that the Apara Committee of Friends recognised his administration’s achievements with the conferment of award on him.

He assured that he will never disappoint the people of the area in his commitment to the development of the state.