Union Tasks Cassava Farmers On Pest Control

Cassava Growers Union (CGU), Abua /Odual Chapter, Mr UMoroye Jacobs, has called on cassava farmers in the area to adopt scientific methods in the fight against pests.

Jacobs who stated this on Monday during their 2016 end of year activities in Abua stated that apart from weeds, pests remain one of the major enemies of the farmers.

According to him, pests have been known to attack during the dry and wet seasons with the attendant consequences of low productivity records from farmers.

He explained that farmers should take advantage of the services rendered by the state Ministry of Agriculture in particular and the services of the various District Agric officers across the 23 local government areas of the state.

Jacobs who boasts of large hectares of cassava farm in his LGA, however, called on the state government to make available such inputs as herbicides, pesticides, fertilizers as well as soft loans to farmers in the state to enable them cope with the challenges of operating bigger farms.

“Although the government of Governor Nyesom Wike is doing its best in promoting agric development, we still call the state to make available pesticides, herbicides and soft loans for cassava farmers in the state.

The event was used to appraise the successes and failures of the union with a view to charting a way forward for the year 2017.