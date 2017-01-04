THE STATES

Adamawa

The Adamawa State Government says it will close all

Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in the state in January 2017.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Martins Babale, made this known in Yola while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Security Council meeting.

Babale said that the administration was not happy with the continuous existence of IDPs in camps across the state.

The deputy governor, who is also the chairman of the State Emergency Management Agency, said that the continuous stay of IDPs in the camps when all parts of the state affected by the insurgency had been recovered, was not good publicity for the state.

Benue

The wife of the Benue State Governor, Mrs Eunice Ortom,

has donated two cows and foodstuffs worth millions of naira to 300 widows and youths in the state.

Ortom donated the foodstuffs in Tse-Aondona-Naka in Gwer-West Local Government Area of the state, including bags of rice, salt, millet, guinea corn, garri, and gallons palm oil.

Ortom, who hails from the local government area, said she made the donation so that her kinsmen would be able to celebrate Christmas and New Year merrily.

The governor’s wife, who was accompanied by her siblings and children, assured the people of the area that Governor Samuel Ortom would uplift their living standard.

Borno

The Nigerian Army says it has arrested about 1,240 sus

pected Boko Haram terrorists during a mop-up operation by troops inside the Sambisa forest.

The Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. -Gen. Leo Irabor, disclosed this while giving update to newsmen on Operation Rescue Final at the Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

Irabor said that 413 of the suspects were adults; 323 were female adults; 251 male children, while 253 were female children.

He said that the suspects were apprehended during a mop-up operation against the sect members in the forest.

Ekiti

A Magistrates’ Court in Ado-Ekiti has ordered one 54-

year old Gabriel Asateru to be remanded in prison over alleged defilement of a five-year old girl.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Bayo Ajiboye, had told the court that the accused committed the offence on December 23 at Ifishin-Ekiti.

Ajiboye said the accused, on the said date, defiled the minor by luring her to sit on his laps.

Ajiboye said a duplicate of the case file had been sent to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), for legal advice.

Gombe

Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State has con

doled with Malam Sidi and Jigawa State communities of Kwami and Nafada local government areas over the death of 22 persons in vehicle crashes.

They were crushed by a vehicle during Maulud celebration on December 12 in an accident that left 33 others hospitalised.

Dankwambo, who spoke through his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Ahmed Yayari, said he received news of the incident with shock while out of the state.

The governor called on the families to take it as an act of God and to continue to pray for the souls of the deceased.

Kaduna

The Nigerian Police, have said that they have arrested 17

suspects and recovered different types of arms and ammunitions since it started a special operation in southern Kaduna State.

The special security outfit, tagged “Operation Harmony”, to restore lasting peace in southern Kaduna, was launched on December 24.

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) incharge of the Operations, Mr Habila Joshak, paraded the suspects to newsmen in Kafanchan, and said the suspects were all linked to the crisis.

The items recovered from the suspects included, six locally made AK-47 guns, four pump action guns, two revolver guns and one single barret.

He also said 75 different of types of ammunition and 13 cartridges were also recovered.

Katsina

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) says no

fewer than 141 people had so far lost their lives in road accidents in Katsina State in 2016.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Alhaji Abdu Bagadawa, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Katsina.

He explained that over 116 road accidents had been recorded while 559 persons had sustained various degrees of injuries in road crashes across the state.

Bagadawa attributed the accidents to dangerous driving, speeding, over-loading, wrong overtaking, route violation and burst tyres.

Kebbi

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State said that the

litigation on tenure of past chairmen had delayed the conduct of local government election in the state.

Bagudu made the disclosure while conducting the swearing-in ceremony for 18 newly appointed sole administrators of local government councils in Birnin Kebbi.

He said the determination of the suit would enable his administration to conduct fresh local government election.

The governor, however, urged the newly appointed administrators to ensure rapid development in rural areas by ensuring comprehensive implementation of policies and programmes of the state and Federal Government.

Kwara

The Kwara State Governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed, says

that the proposed creation of Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state, when created, will bring about development and drive revenue generation at the local level in the state.

The governor said this in Ilorin during the submission of the report of Committee on Creation of LCDAs by its Chairman, Alhaji Kawu Baraje.

Ahmed said that revenue to be generated from the planned LCDAs revenue would fund their operations and contribute to the promotion of welfare and other socio economic benefits for the people at the grassroots.

He said the establishment of the committee was informed by the desire of his administration to bring development to the grassroots in the state.

Kogi

An environmentalist, Mrs Chinelo Agu, has called for

intensified awareness about fire prevention and training on emergency response to fire outbreaks in Nigeria.

Agu, a lecturer at the Shell Centre for Environmental Management and Control (CEMAC), University of Nigeria, Nsukka, made the call in an interview with newsmen in Lokoja.

She said that government agencies and other relevant stakeholders, responsible for emergency management, should educate the populace on the management of emergency situations.

The environmentalist also stressed the need for every employee in the Ministries, Departments, parastatal Agencies (MDAs), and organisations to undergo a special training on safety and emergency response to fire outbreaks.

Niger

The Commissioner of Police in Niger State, Mr Zubairu

Muazu, says the state police command recorded violence free Christmas celebration due to the residents’ peaceful conduct during the period.

Muazu said in Minna that crime or violence was not recorded in the state during the period because the command was conscious of its duty.

This, he explained, was made possible by the cooperation received from residents.

He said that the police would continue to initiate various forms of security measures to sustain the peaceful nature the area was known for.

Ogun

The Ogun State House of Assembly has passed the 2017

Appropriation Bill of N221.09 billion into law.

The legislature however cut N38.5 million from the initial N221.12 billion presented to the House by Governor Ibikunle Amosun.

The bill, passed at the assembly’s plenary, had a recurrent expenditure of N91.4 billion while N118.5 billion was appropriated for capital expenditure.

Amosun had on November 22 presented a fiscal proposal of N221.12 billion to the House.

The Majority Leader, Mr Adeyinka Mafe, moved the motion for the third reading which was seconded by Mr Mojeed Soyebo, after which the Clerk, Mr Lanre Bisiriyu, did the third reading.

Ondo

Ondo State Governor-elect, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu, has

inaugurated a 21-member Transition Committee ahead of his inauguration on February 24, 2017.

Akeredolu also inaugurated two other committees to help chart a course for the incoming administration.

He said that the transition committee, headed by Dr Funso Kupolokun would “interact with the incumbent government of Ondo State to ensure a seamless transition and effective receipt of detailed handover notes.”

The governor-elect, also announced the formation of a 158-member Strategic Development and Policy Implementation Committee, headed by Mr Agboola Ajayi.

Osun

A 30- year-old man, Kola Banjo, who allegedly stole a mo

torcycle valued N133,000, was arraigned before a Modakeke Magistrates’ Court in Osun State.

The accused is facing a charge of stealing.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Glory Ona said the accused committed the offence on December 1, around 4.00 a.m. at No 4, Yaya Quarters, Modakeke, in Ife North-East.

She said the accused stole a Bajaj Boxer motorcycle with registration No: WDE 378 AQ; property of one Oluwaseyi Ojediran.

Taraba

The police in Taraba State have confirmed the death of one

person in an attack on the convoy of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Alhaji Adamu Mohammed, in Ibi Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, David Misal said in an interview with newsmen in Jalingo that the incident occurred at about 6 p.m. last Wednesday at Mala village.

He added that three persons, critically injured in the attack, were on admission at the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo.