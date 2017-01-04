The Rise And Fall Of Sports Institute, Isaka

The quest to

develop sports at the grassroots level in Nigeria necessitated the conversion of Government Sea School, Isaka, in Okrika Local Government, Rivers State to Rivers State Sports Institute.

This institute was officially commissioned on May 31, 1988 by the then Military Governor, Col Anthony Ukpo (rtd).

No doubt, the introduction of the sports institute in the South-South region was embraced by many, most especially upcoming athletes, coaches and sports administrators, because its vision and objectives were to improve and develop sports in all ramifications.

Athletes, coaches and sports administrators from South-South and South East regions actually took advantage of the institute, which was second to the best in the country after the National Institute of Sports (NIS), Lagos in terms of human capacity development and provision of other infrastructure.

The sports institute Isaka has produced prominent sportsmen and sports administrators, including certified coaches, in line with the primary and fundamental purpose of the conversion. The prestigious Government Sea School, Isaka was established by the first Military Governor of Rivers State, Alfred Diete-Spiff (rtd).

The institute was able to achieve its primary objectives because adequate attention was given to its immediate needs. But today, the school is being described as an “institute of orphans” where nobody cares about what happens there.

It is disheartening to note that students of this great institute now learn on bare floor, dilapidated roofs and reptiles-infested environment.

The poor state of the facilities led to the formation of Coaches and Management Students Association (CAMSA) with the mission to rescue the school from extinction.

According to the President of CAMSA, Yahcob K. O Davied, the primary reason to call for CAMSA Week is to draw the attention of old students to see the deplorable state of the school.

“You are aware that the sports institute was rated as one of the best sports institutes in the country after NIS, Lagos, being the first located in the South South and South East regions.

But today, the school is like an orphan because no attention is given to it. Consequently, students are now learning on bare floor and, poor infrastructure is our lot. It is a shameful sight”, Davied said.

He explained that the institute has suffered from total neglect by successive governments of Rivers State.

In that circumstance, the institute has dropped to zero level, in rating, adding that before now, all the departments were functional, including the Marine section.

The CAMSA President therefore passionately appealled to the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike to consider the school for renovation.

He further appealled to multi-national companies and well-meaning individuals to come to their aid, saying, government alone cannot do everything when it comes to sports development.

“It is our desire that the institute be moved to a more deserved place and upgraded to award professional certificates,” he stated.

Tonye Orabere