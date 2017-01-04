Sailing Club To Identify Talents From Creeks

Femi Daramola,

Commodore of the Navy Sailing Club, has said the organisation would beam its search on the creeks to identify talents in water sports.

Daramola told The Tidesports source in Lagos that the country was blessed with various water bodies and should develop athletes in the sport.

He said that some of the youth along the shores possessed the quality needed to excel in water sports if adequately nurtured.

“Immediately I assumed office last year, one of my objectives was to ensure that water sports gained the deserved prominence in Nigeria.

“We will be having programmes in the coastal areas this year, so that youths there can channel their energy and time into water sports.

“Some of our national athletes are products of this club and I want to build on the success of my predecessor to identify more talents,’’ he said.

The commodore added that the club would continue to partner with the Nigeria Rowing, Sailing and Canoe Federation to move water sports forward.

He thanked the Nigeria Navy for its continued support to the club.