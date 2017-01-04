Recession: Bizman Wants State Of Emergency In Agric

The Chairman and

Chief Executive Officer of Vintage Farm and Products, Chief Mike Elechi, has called for a declaration of state of emergency in the agriculture sector in order to improve the economy of the nation.

He made the call in a chat with newsmen on Sunday, at his farm in Elele, Ikwerre Local Government Area.

Elechi said that the nation had, over the years, suffered due to over decency on crude oil without regard to other economic areas.

He said that agriculture was the best option to address the present economic hardship in the country.

According to him, both the human and material resources needed in the sector are in abundance in the nation adding that it only needed proper policies to put in motion.

He pointed out that the youth ought to be talked into agricultural production as also the way forward in improving the country’s economy.

He was of the view that, if Nigerian leaders could give the needed attention to the agricultural sector, its economy would as well, improve for the better.

The businessman, noted that local production of food stuff in the country was also key in encouraging agricultural growth.

Using the Ebonyi rice and others as a case study, he said efforts must be geared towards reviving local industries in Nigeria.

Earlier, the retired permanent secretary had called on the youth not to shy away from agriculture and artisan-training, saying that they are the hub of any economy.