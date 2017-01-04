Port Operations: Shippers Council Hails Intels’ Initiatives

The Nigerian Shippers

Council (NSC) has lauded intels Nigeria Limited for its commendable initiatives on effective ports operations management in the country.

The commendation was made by the council’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Hassan Bello, in Lagos at the end-of-year stakeholders forum of the council.

Bello said that intels deserved the recognition due to its huge investment commitment to the development of port operations particularly the company’s defining role in the provision of integrated logistics services in the nation’s maritime, oil and gas sector.

Meanwhile, the company in a statement last Monday in Port Harcourt by its Chief Commercial officer, Mr Patrick Bird said that the company appreciated the recognition and commendation by the NSC for its efforts and investment in the maritime, oil and gas industry of the nation’s economy.

Bird said that the company is an experienced logistics services provider committed to meeting its customers obligations in the port operations, stressing that the company is continuously investing in people and equipment to guarantee its customers efficiency, reliability and safety.

He reassured the company’s customers of their best in service to support their oil and gas operations with the ultimate mission to continuously promote the development of the Nigerian economy through the oil and gas industry by offering tailor made logistic solution to its clients.

Philip Okparaji