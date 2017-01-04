Pay Ex-Agitators’ Outstanding Allowances, IYC Tells FG

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has urged the Federal Government to pay the five months outstanding stipends owed ex-militants in the Niger Delta region.

The IYC spokesman, Mr Eric Omare, made the plea in a statement in Yenagoa.

Niger Delta ex-militants, both within and outside the country, under the amnesty scheme, were being owed five months’ allowances.

Omare said that non-payment of outstanding allowances subjected the ex-militants to untold hardship, especially during the Christmas period.

The IYC spokesman said that the council had, in recent times, been under intense pressure from the ex-militants over their unpaid allowances.

He said that further delay in the payment of their outstanding stipends, tuition fees and other allowances, might aggravate tension in the region.

Omare decried the inability of amnesty office under retired Brig.-Gen. Paul Boroh, to facilitate the payment.

“IYC condemns the insensitive disposition of Boroh to the sufferings of ex-militants in the region.

“We are amazed that Boroh did not take necessary steps to impress it on the appropriate quarters the sensitive nature of the amnesty programme.

“IYC rejects the excuses being offered by Boroh that the Treasury Single Account (TSA) is the reason for the delay in the payment of the stipends.