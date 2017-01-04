Nigeria To Host 2018 Api Expo Africa

Nigeria has won the

right to host the 2018 edition of Africa’s apex bee-keeping stakeholders event- the Api Expo Africa.

During the recently concluded Api Expo Africa 2016 in Kigali, Rwanda, Nigeria was awarded the honour to host the next edition of the event in 2018 in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

This disclosure was made recently by the chairman of Nigeria Apiculture platform, Mr Ademola Adeshina, when he led industry stakeholders on a visit to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to brief the Hon Minister, Chief Audu Ogbeh. On the development speaking during the visit, Adeshina described the hosting right as a huge opportunity to boost local and international trade which will in turn increase the Gross Domestic product (GDP), of the country.

“There will be diversification of the apiculture industry with the introduction of new and relevant technologies and exposure to global trade platforms as the various participating countries and manufacturers that will come into the country will link up with local producers” he said.

Highpoint of the visit was the presentation of the event flag to Ogbeh, followed by the signing of a memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with the Ministry on the hosting right.

Responding, Ogbeh disclosed, that Nigeria import bill on honey per annum from China stands at about a 100,000,000 USD even with questionable quality of some of the honey being imported to explore new knowledge in bee keeping to help boost the sub-sector.