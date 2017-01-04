Some labour leaders
last Monday in Abuja said that the formation of a new labour union would be a major setback to realising the demand for a new national minimum wage in the country.
The leaders made the assertion when they fielded questions from newsmen in Abuja on the emergence of a new labour centre.
The new labor centre emerged after a two-year internal crisis that split the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) into two opposing factions.
It would be recalled that no fewer than 25 industrial unions had elected Mr Joe Ajaero as President of the new labour centre called, United Labour Congress (ULC).
Some leaders in the labour movements, however, expressing mixed views on achieving the new minimum wage in the present circumstances.
President, Nigeria Union of Postal and Telecommunication Employees (NUPTEB),Mr Sunday Alhassan, described the new labour centre as a very sad story.
New Union, Setback To Minimum Wage – Labour Leaders
Some labour leaders