NDLEA Rehabilitates 75 Drug Addicts

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Ebonyi State command, has said it successfully rehabilitated more than 75 drug addicts in the state in 2016.

The state NDLEA Commander, Mr Ralph Igwenagu, made the disclosure in Okposi Community of Ohaozara Local Government Area during a 10km walk organised by the community against cultism, drug abuse and other social vices.

Igwenagu, represented by the command’s Head of Drug Demand Reduction Unit, Mr Aliyu Omama, said the rehabilitated victims had been effectively reintegrated into the society.

“We will continue to offer succour to drug addicts and avail them with professional counselling and rehabilitation to make them useful to themselves and the society.

“The increasing cases of kidnapping, rape, cultism, armed robbery and other violent crimes can be traced to the high intake of illicit drugs and other harmful substances,’’ he said.

Igwenagu said that about 95 per cent of prison inmates across the country could be linked to drug related offences, putting the society at high risk.

“This should make stakeholders increase enlightenment campaigns and programmes, especially to encourage youth to shun the intake of illicit drugs and make the society safer,’’ he said.

President of Okposi Ezi n’Asato (E-8), a socio-cultural organisation in the area, Mr Emenike Okorie, said that the event was organised to highlight the rising cases of cultism and drug abuse in the community.

According to him, the youth were most vulnerable to such vices, necessitating the need to curb the trend among future leaders of the community.

“This organisation and the entire Okposi community are determined to partner with individuals, groups and agencies to rescue the community from the menace of drug abuse and other vices.

“We are planning to inaugurate anti-drug and cultism clubs in schools in the area to educate students on the dangers of cultism, drug abuse and other vices,’’ he said.

The traditional ruler of Okposi Autonomous Community, Chief Cosmas Agwu, urged the people to shun vices that would be detrimental to the community’s development.

A medical practitioner, Dr Bola Ashiru, also urged Okposi youth to shun cultism and illicit drugs, noting that any sane society must rise against the twin malady.

“Cultists are criminals who hide under the cloak of cultism to unleash mayhem on the society with attendant negative effects,’’ he said.

A large number of people, mainly youth, participated in the walk which took off from the popular Eke Market Square in the area.

The walk took the participants to the court and Obodo Oma areas, and eventually terminated in Okposi.

The participants carried placards bearing various inscriptions, including “Say no to cultism, it has ruined many’’, “Cultism and drugs will ruin your life’’, “Only hard work guarantees success’’, among others.