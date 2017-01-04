Man, 42, In Court Over Cocoa Beans Theft

The police in Osun

State recently arraigned Ojeleye Folorunso, 42, in a Modakeke Magistrates’ Court for stealing cocoa beans.

The Prosecutor, Sgt Ona Glory, told the court that the accused committed the offence at 12.30 p.m. in Sogboola Village, Modakeke, on December 6.

Glory said the accused stole the cocoa beans valued at N160,000, property of Joshua Adeniji.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 383 and punishable under Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34, Vol.11, Laws of Osun, 2003.

Folorunso pleaded not guilty to the charge and his counsel, Mr Victor Arojo, applied for his bail.

Magistrate Bose Awosan granted bail to the accused in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Awosan ordered that the surety must be a blood relation of the accused, swear to affidavit of means and reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

She also ordered that the addresses of the surety and the accused should be verified by the prosecutor.

The magistrate adjourned the case till January 30, 2017.