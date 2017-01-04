Lawyers Urge Govts To Implement Labour Laws

Some Lagos-based law

yers have urged government at all levels to implement labour laws that will promote welfare of workers in the country in line with global best practices.

The lawyers told newsmen in Lagos that workers were the greatest asset any nation could boast of.

According to them, labour can only create wealth for the society to flourish when their basic needs are accorded priority attention.

Mr Micheal Dugeri noted with delight that some gains had been recorded in the evolution of labour law jurisprudence, but noted that more still needed to be done in respect of welfare of workers in the country.

“The labour relations in the country so far still leaves more room for improvement.

“The establishment of the National Industrial Court (NIC), the enactment of the Employees Compensation Act and the Pension Reform Act are some of the achievements which have contributed to the welfare of workers.

“But we can still do more; the NIC is conceived as a special court to speedily dispose of labour disputes, but over time, the speed of the court has reduced.

“This goes to a capacity issue, which needs to be quickly addressed in order to ensure more awareness of the rights of parties in an employment relationship.

“Labour unions need to be active in sensitising workers on their rights, as many workers do not know when their rights are being infringed on,” he said.

According to Dugeri, there is also the need to ensure a timely upward review of workers’ remunerations, so as to boost their productivity.

Another lawyer, Mr Chiozo Chimezie, described workers as the bedrock of a society, while stressing the need for improved workers welfare in the country.

Chimezie also stressed the need for the contributory pension scheme for retirees to be given prompt and adequate consideration so that they could enjoy after their disengagement from service.

He noted with concern the plight of retirees after retirement, adding that the system had failed to pay adequate attention to workers’ welfare.

According to him, adequate motivation of workers is necessary to get the better service delivery.

A constitutional lawyer, Mr Emenike Umuzury called for regular amendment of the labour laws to ensure that they were in tune with the current realities, noting that some the labour laws required a review

“The principal legislation for labour related issues in Nigeria is the Labour Act, which was enacted in the 70s.

“However, many of its provisions are now out of date and requires necessary amendments in order to maintain its role as a guide in labour relations,” he said.

Umuzuru also stressed the need for workers to be given due consideration, especially in the areas of dismissal, and unionism.