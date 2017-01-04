Lawyer Blames Parents’ Complacency For Rise In Defilement

A Port Harcourt-based

lawyer, Barr. Chijioke Agi, has attributed the rise in defilement of girls under the age of 13 to reluctance by parents to prosecute suspects.

Barr. Agi, who stated this while speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt last Monday expressed regrets that the cases of defilement of little girls had continued to make headlines in newspapers.

According to him, “Nigerian parents believe that prosecution of offenders will give their little daughters bad names. They believe that issues concerning defilement should be left to God. But I think until people are prosecuted, convicted and sentenced, the issue of defilement will continue to kick us in the face.”

Barr. Agi noted that defilement of girls under the age of 13, had become a common occurrence especially because nothing had been done to suspects.

He described defilement as a heinous crime, which is repugnant to good conscience.

He said offenders if not brought to book on time, would not be prosecuted Barr. Agi said the limitation period for prosecution of offenders was three (3) months, after which it became statute barred.

He said parents must take the bold steps of prosecuting offenders so that the crime could be checked or stamped out.

He explained that the cost of prosecution would be borne by government and not the relatives of the victims.

The Port Harcourt lawyer urged parents and neigbours to report cases of defilement to the police promptly.

Chidi Enyie