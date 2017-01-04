Lawmaker Lauds Wike’s Giant Strides

A Federal lawmaker rep

resenting Ahoada West/ONELGA Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Uchenna Nnam Obi, has applauded the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wlike over his development strides, and for the revival of the state economy

Obi, who was speaking to newsmen at the Port Harcourt Airport, Omagua on his arrival from Abuja, noted that the economy of the state has improved under Wike.

“First of all, I would like to thank God for what we have in Rivers State now, and I use this opportunity to thank our amiable governor for working tirelessly to ensure that our people get the dividends of democracy”.

“He has kept his words and promises to the people during his electioneering campaigns. Rivers State is one and we must develop at a fast pace”.

“For my people in Ahoada West and ONELGA, I wish them a wonderful season. For the entire state, I want the people to know that the best is yet to come, and let them continue to have confidence in the present leadership in the state for better things ahead”, he said.

The lawmaker, however, noted that unity was required to move the state forward, and called on all to join hands together to build a united and economically viable Rivers State.

Corlins Walter