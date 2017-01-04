Germany Grants Ex-Militant Asylum

An ex-member of the Ice

Lander group based in Port Harcourt, Mr. Osuogwu Onyinyechi is now on Asylum in Germany.

Mr. Onyinyechi who hails from Imo State, South East, Nigeria told newsmen in Port Harcourt, that he left Nigeria in October, 2013 to avoid being killed by his opponents.

He commended the German Government for granting him asylum and pledged his loyalty.

Meanwhile, a Niger Delta agitator, Mr Soboma Jackreech popularly known as Egberi Papa has urged all Kalabaris to live in peace and support the government of Ezenwo Nyesom Wike.

Mr. Jackreech, who said this in a Radio broadcast in the state also pledged to fight for the Niger Delta region.

The ex-militant also commended Governor Nyesom Wike for the unprecedented level of development in the State, stressing that the situation has made Rivers State, the number one state in the country.

He however drew the attention of the State to the Trans Kalabari road, stressing that the completion of the road will boost the economy of Kalabari land and the entire State.

Egberi Papa also stressed the need for the various cult groups in the State to sheathe their sword and units for the development of the State, stresadding that for this year, the State needs peace to develop.