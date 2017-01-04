El-Kanemi Vows To Beat Rivers United

El-Kanemi Warriors winger, Hussein Bata has promised to be a menace to the back four of Rivers United when the two sides clash in the week one of the 2016/17 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The clash which is expected to get underway by 4pm at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium on Sunday 15 January, 2017.

“I am quite optimistic that we will defeat them in Port Harcourt, we have a very strong squad and everyone is in high spirit for the game,” Bata told newsmen.

“The season will be a great one for us in terms of performance on the field of play. Our hopes are high this time around.

“Rivers United are well grounded having been to Abuja, Kaduna and Spain for the pre-season training. They have trained so hard and are well prepared for the new season. But that doesn’t bother as we are concentrating on ourselves.”