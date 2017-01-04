Brazil’s Manufacturing Giant Opens Aba Office

Brazilian

manufacturing company, “Tramontina” has opened its outlet in Aba, Abia State as part of expanding its distribution network in the country.

Speaking to newsmen last Monday in Aba, the company’s Marketing Manager, Mr Funbi Sowande said that the opening of the outlet in the economic hub centre of Aba is one of the many ways the company hopes to introduce and cement its presence in the Nigeria market.

Sowande said that Tramontina is the powerhouse of Brazil manufacturing which produces millions of kitchen wares, and appliances, electrical materials, wroden and plastic furniture, agricultural and construction tools since 1911.

He said that the company operates all over the world with presence in 120 countries including 41 countries in Africa, stressing that the company presence would be in every axis of Nigeria even as the company is presently working with a number of distributors and agents in all major Nigerian markets to launch its products and improve peoples lives.

Sowande said that the company’s products are built to withstand the effect of farming for a long time and are made of high quality carbon steel making, adding that the company machetes are safe and comfortable to handle.

According to him, the company adhered strictly to high environmental standards within its communities of operations with total commitment to its social responsibility.