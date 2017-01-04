Banks Unveil New Housing Estate In PH

The Diamond Mortgages,

a sub-sidiary of Diamond Bank, is currently providing affordable housing in Port Harcourt .

In a chart with The Tide, the Branch Manager, Diamond Bank Regional office Mile One, Diobu, Port Harcourt, Mrs Ogbene Nnaji revealed that the new estate (Diamond Villa Estate) located at Elioparanwo is expected to provide accommodation for residents of Port Harcourt and beyond at specials payment arrangement spreading over a period of one to 10 years.

Nnaji stated, “housing is a huge problem” in the country, particularly in fast growing cities like Port Harcourt”.

“Under a mortgage scheme, it’s easier to pay for accommodation as one’s income is not tied down. It is preferable to use funds when you can spread it to pay for a whole lot of things. Mortgage allows you enjoy the spread of funds”.

She commended the Rivers State government on its housing policies, adding that they like to identify with initiatives that benefit the generality of te people.

“We at Diamond Bank are impressed with what the Rivers State Government is doing on housing, we would like to indentify with the imitative and hope that the people of Rivers State will take advantage of our new estate

She added that Diamond Villa Estate is fully engupped with 40 units of 3-bedroom flats with one boys quarter at N18 million per unit, 48 units of 4-bedroom flats with a boy quarter at N40 million per unit and 18 units of 4-bedroom flats with 2-room boys quarter N50 minion per unit.

Tonye Nria-Dappa