Africa’s Transformation: Foundation Opens Etrepreneurship Applications

The Tony Elumelu

Foundation (TEF) is now accepting applications from African enterpreneurs with business ideas that can transform Africa, according to a statement issued by the foundation.

Successful applicants will join the third cycle of the TEF Enterpreneurship Programme, TEF’s 10-year, $100 million commitment to train, mentor and fund 10,000 African Enterpreneurs in every African country. Since inception in 2015, the programme has assisted nearly 2,000 enterpreneurs and created hundreds of jobs across the continent.

According to the statement, the programme provides critical tools for entrepreneurial success, including 12 weeks of intensive training on setting up and managing businesses and mentoring. The tools also include seed capital of N5,000 in non-returnable seed capital and access to a $5,000 convertible loan.

Founder of TEF, Tony Elumelu, said, “our programme is a deliberate effort to institutionalise luck and provide the essentials for business growth to Africa’s next generation of business leaders.

“It is a demonstration of my faith in this generation’s ability to transform the African narrative, from single story of disease poverty to one of enterprise and opportunity, spread the word: “We need Africa’s best and brightest entrepreneurs. Their ideas will transform Africa.”

CEO of the foundation, Parminder Vir, said “we encourage women, French, Arabic and Portuguese speakers and business ideas from every region across Africa, to apply.

Our 2,000 alumni are already growing their businesses and improving lives. If you have a transformational business or an idea, we have an opportunity for you.”

One thousand entrepreneurs will be selected based on the viability of their idea, including market opportunity; financial understanding; scalability, and leadership and entrepreneurial skills demonstrated in the application portal is open and accepting submission until March 1, 2017.