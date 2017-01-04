2017, A Year Of Restoration, Redemption-Mrs Wike

Being a message sent to Rivers people by the wife of Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, on the occasion of the celebration of New Year’s Day on, Sunday, January 1, 2017.

Each New Year, we have before us a brand new

book containing 365 blank pages. Let us fill them with all the forgotten things from last year – the words we forgot to say, the love we forgot to show and the charity we forgot to offer.” – Peggy Toney Horton.

New Year’s Day is a national holiday celebrated on January 1st, the first day of the New Year, following both the Gregorian and the Julian calendar. New Year’s holiday is often marked by fireworks, prayers, and reflection upon the last year while looking ahead to the future’s possibilities.

It is with great joy and profound gratitude to God that I welcome all beautiful Rivers and non Rivers families to this great year! Here comes a brand New Year for us all to enjoy and accept the realities of life. It is another opportunity for us all to leave behind the mistakes of the past and improve from such mistakes, make positive decisions and optimistically look forward to a brand new start.

Moreover, New Year is not about changing the dates but direction. It is not about changing our actions but attitudes. It is also not about changing calendar but being more committed towards attaining life’s dreams and goals.

While we set our goals for this new year, may we all be committed to turning the corner, not only economically but also ideologically, through our positive attitudes.

This year is very special in the history of our dear Rivers State, as it marks the Golden Jubilee of our existence as a State. Just as my dear husband, His Excellency, Nyesom Ezebunwo Wike rightly stated, this year would be a celebration of the liberation of Rivers people from the forces of deprivation, oppression and domination.

It is a year of restoration, rededication, redemption, release and rest that will be found in our State. I urge us all to collectively work towards the actualisation of our desires for the progress of our beloved State and also ensure that we all enjoy a peaceful and better Rivers State. Rivers State will be crowned with the glory of God this year and beyond. Indeed, everything will become NEW.

I sincerely thank you all for your support, prayers and encouragement in 2016. I also wish to have you by my side in this New Year as well. I wish all Rivers families and beyond, a prosperous, healthy, bright, delightful, extremely great and happy 2017.

God bless and keep you and your families.