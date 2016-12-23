Yuletide: FRSC Deploys 470 Officers In Rivers

The Federal Roads

Safety Corps (FRSC), says it has deployed a total number of 470 officers including special marshalts in Rivers State.

The Rivers State Sector Commander of the corps, Mr Andrew Kumapayi while speaking to newsmen in Port Harcourt, recently, said the marshalls were deployed to various highways across the state to ensure that the roads were safe for travellers during, the Christmas celebration.

Kumapayi said as part of the deployment, 18 patrol vehicles and two ambulances have been strategically stationed along the Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway and East-West Road during the period.

The commander, however, cautioned motorists to be safety conscious on the roads “We are deploying 470 personnel comprising 105 officers and 265 marshalls. “We are deploying about 18 patrol vehicles and 2 ambulances along the two major corridors,” he said.

According to the FRSC boss, the corps has also provided medical personnel that would give prompt attention to victims of road traffic crashes.

He explained that these are part of the logistics that the corps would deploy for the special operation.

Meanwhile, the FRSC has released statistics of 2016 road crashes in Rivers State.

According to the official figures released, 82 accidents occurred between January and November, 2016 in which 33 persons lost their lives.

Kumapayi who released the statistics said 193 sustained injuries during the period under review.

“From January, 2016, to November, 2016, a total number of 82 crashes occurred, with 462 persons involved, and 193 persons injured and 33 persons were killed, which involved 145 vehicles in road traffic, from January to November, 2016”, he said.