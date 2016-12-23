We’ll Defend Democracy For Rivers -Wike

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says he is undaunted despite attempt to use federal might to upturn the wishes of the people during rerun elections, and will at all times defend Rivers people and democracy at all costs.

He made the declaration when he played host to the Management and Board of Authority Newspapers Limited, during official handover of nomination letter as “Governor of the Year” by the newspaper at Government House in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Wike said he will always accord respect to the office of the President even in the face of confrontation from those he believed are working against the Federal Government in the name of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) in Rivers State.

The Rivers State Chief Executive said, “ what we are saying is that democracy must triumph in this country.”

According to him, “ if you like do the elections 20 times it will still produce the same results.”

On the audio tape widely circulated by the opposition that he(Wike) sponsored violence during the rerun elections, the governor stated that it was a ploy by the APC to avoid investigation into their sordid activities during the elections.

He said, “ I have on many occasions said it in public that if you want to rig elections in Rivers State be ready to write your will, so the audio tape they concocted is a way of justifying the money given to them for the elections.”

Wike while commending the Management and Board of Authority Newspapers for bestowing him the award of “Governor of the Year” said it will spur him to do more to better Rivers State, and assured that he will not be deterred to speak against injustice when it’s required.

Earlier, Editor- in- Chief of Authority Newspapers, Mr. Madu Onuorah said many glowing qualities earned the governor the award.

Among the qualities, he stated include the ability to pursue his vision in the midst of opposition, his infrastructural development in the state, and the ability to defend democracy.

Onuorah said the award will be bestowed on the governor on January 26th, 2017 in Abuja, and pleaded for his presence at the prestigious event.