THE STATES

Adamawa

The Adamawa State chapter of Association of Nigerian

Architectural Professionals (ATAP) has embarked on a tree planting campaign as part of activities to mark its end of year programme.

Speaking to newsmen on the campaign, the Chairman of the union, Mr Umar Marafa, said members had planted many tree seedlings in various parts of Yola to mark the end of the year.

He said that the association had also conducted career talks for students in various schools.

Also commenting, the National President of the association, Dr Olusegun Idowu, lauded the effort of the association, adding that the group was committed to nation building and promoting professionalism.

Benue

Two civil servants have been remanded in prison by a

Makurdi Magistrates’ Court on charges of criminal conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretence.

When the case came up for mention in court, plea of the defendants was not taken for want of jurisdiction.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Abraham Akule, told the court that the defendants, Samson Abeh, an Accountant and Christina Mhambe, a Director of Finance were staffers of Benue Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Akule said a letter of complaint was written to the Commissioner of Police, Benue Command, dated September 30 by one Dr Felix Lawani of Veterinary Teaching Hospital, Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue.

Borno

The United Nations (UN) has promised to increase hu

manitarian support to the Federal Government to restore normalcy and security to the North Eastern part of the country.

The Country Director of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Mr. Janthomas Hiemstra said this during a courtesy call on the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maiduguri.

Hiemstra said “we have come to assure the General Officer Commanding (GOC) that the UNDP are going to put more presence in this area’’.

“This second phase of the post-insurgency has to be done along with the humanitarian agencies.

Ekiti

A Superintendent of Police attached to Ekiti State Po

lice Command, Idowu Taiwo has been murdered by unknown persons.

The deceased was reported to have been initially kidnapped last Sunday night at a drinking joint in Ado Ekiti.

His corpse was later found on Monday in a car in Ado Ekiti after a search for his whereabouts.

According to a source, the motive for his murder is yet to be ascertained but until his death, Taiwo was the Officer in Charge of Finance, commonly called OC MSS.

The corpse of the deceased was discovered in a car with his hands handcuffed.

Jigawa

Police in Jigawa State have placed a total ban on the

use of fireworks, bangers and other explosives during the Yuletide in the state.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Abdu Jinjiri, made this known in a statement in Dutse.

“This is to remind the general public that the ban on the use of fireworks, bangers and other explosives during any celebration is still in force,” he said.

Jinjiri warned parents to advise their children and wards to refrain from the use of such explosives capable of instilling fear in the people, especially during the upcoming Yuletide celebration.

Kogi

The Secretary, Kabba Drivers Union, Onitcha chapter

in Kogi State, Mr. Ade Eseyin has decried the spate of recklessness among Dangote truck drivers on the Obajana-Kabba road.

Eseyin told newsmen in Lokoja that he was almost killed by one of the truck drivers along the route.

He said that he was on his way from Kabba to Lokoja when a Dangote truck ran into his car and destroyed his car and wounded some of his passengers.

He noted that when he reported to the Dangote authorities, he was told by one Mr Sanni Bello to either take 10,000 or take the driver to court.

Nasarawa

Governor Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has

called on religious leaders in the state to consistently preach messages of love and peace in order to ensure harmony amongst all citizens.

Al-Makura gave the charge in Lafia at the farewell ceremony for the state contingent of intending Christian pilgrims for the 2016 pilgrimage to Israel.

The governor, represented by his Deputy, Mr Silas Agara, pointed out that such sermons hinged on tolerance and love for one another would go a long way in fostering religious harmony and societal development.

He also urged the intending pilgrims to use the opportunity of the exercise to pray fervently for the state and the nation to overcome the various challenges, especially the current economic recession.

Ogun

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State has reiter

ated his commitment to resuscitate the Gateway Hotel in Ota, Ogun.

Amosun disclosed this during the opening ceremony of the first Shoprite Plaza situated at the Toll-Gate in Ota.

According to Amosun, the resuscitation of the Gateway Hotel would complement the new Shoprite Plaza in bringing development to Sango-Ota, as well as the entire Ogun State, because of its proximity to Lagos State.

He added that this would boost commerce and industrial activities in the area and also generate employment opportunities for youth in the state.

Ondo

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) says it

would deploy more than 150 personnel on the Sagamu-Ore-Benin expressway during the yuletide.

The Unit Commander, Ore Command, Ondo State, Mr. Umoru Abudullahi said that the deployment was to check the excesses of motorists.

According to Abdullahi, commercial drivers are always in a hurry to make many trips during the yuletide.

He said this often resulted to road crashes.

The FRSC boss urged motorists not to speed so as to avert accidents during the festivities.

Osun

Three tanker drivers, who allegedly stole 33,000 litres of petrol, have been arraigned in an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun State.

The three accused persons are: Abdullahi Oladapo, 43; Wasiu Ogunsola, 44 and Gbenga Makinde, 31.

The Prosecutor, Insp Monday Ojiezele, told the court that the accused committed the offence on December 6, at 7:05 p.m. at Ibadan- Ife Toll Gate in Ile-Ife.

He explained that the accused stole 33,000 litres of petrol valued at N4.5 million in a tanker with Reg No. AGL 496 XP, property of Five OS Petroleum Limited, Ile-Ife.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence alleged against them.

Oyo

A Grade C Customary Court, Agodi, Ibadan, has granted

the prayer of a grandfather, Adeetan Adeoye, to end his 47-year-old marriage with his wife, Sekinatu.

Pa Adeoye had on December 5 requested for the dissolution of the union to avoid further embarrassment, molestation and provocation from the respondent.

In his testimony before the court, the petitioner stated that his wife used to partake in widows’ benefits and abused him whenever he raised eyebrows on her actions.

In her defence, the woman, who said the petitioner married her as a virgin 47 years ago, pleaded with the court not to dissolve the marriage that was blessed with four grown up children.

Plateau

The first and second joint convocation of the Plateau

State University (PLASU), Bokkos, earlier slated for December 2016 has been postponed to February. 4, 2017 due to some logistic problems.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the university Mr. John Agams stated this in an interview in Bokkos.

Agams disclosed that the authorities had tried to complete the library complex and the multi-purpose hall before now but to no avail.

According to him, the completion of those two strategic projects is very key to the success of the convocation, hence, the need to shift the date.

Agams expressed optimism that the projects would be completed before end of January to give room for successful hosting of the convocation.

Sokoto

The Sokoto State Police command says it has recorded

no fewer than 45 cases of culpable homicide across the state from January to date.

The state Police Commissioner, Mr Mohammed Abdulkadir, disclosed this to newsmen in Sokoto while reviewing the activities of the command within the year.

He said that the command had also arrested 69 homicide suspects within the year, 60 of whom had been charged to courts.

Abdulkadir said that the command had also arrested and charged suspects to courts over 141 cases of armed robbery.

Zamfara

The Commissioner of Police in Zamfara State says, Mr

Shaba Alkali, crime rate has drastically reduced in the state.

Alkali, who stated this in Gusau while launching the “Change Begins With Me “ campaign of the Federal Government at the state level, said this was largely due to collaboration between the security agencies and the general public.

He said many criminals who had terrorised innocent people in the state in the last two years had either repented or left the state.

Alkali expressed satisfaction with the change of attitude among people of the state, noting that “we still need to change for the better so that we can progress as a nation”.