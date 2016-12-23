RVHA Commends Wike Over Judicial Panel

The Rivers State House of

Assembly has commended the state Government for setting up a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate the killings and other violent acts that occurred during the December ID, 2016 re run elections in the state

The Leader of the House,Hon.Martins Amawhule who made the commendation said the decision by the Governor was in line with the provisions of the Constitution and would help to stop senseless killings in the state.

Hon Amawhule who represents Obio/Akpor constitutency 1 said: “The judicial commission of inquiry has the following terms of reference; investigate the remote and immediate causes of the violence during the December 10, 2016 rerun/supplementary elections in Rivers State and Identify the perpetrators of the various acts of violence and killings in the aforesaid elections; identify the victims of the violence, including those killed, identify if property were damaged and the value of such property.

“Determine if the violence was localised to specific areas within the state or was statewides. Make appropriate recommendations concerning their findings or any other recommendations as the commission may consider appropriate in the circumstance and submit its report to the Governor of Rivers State within one (1) month from the date of its sitting.

Hon Amaewhule said, the assembly was hopeful that the report of the commission would address certain issues and killings that arose from the rerun polls.

“Let me say very clearly that this is a good step in the right direction. What the Governor has done is to demonstrate and show Rivers people that he is indeed a governor that listens. The outcries within and outside the state are huge and what Governor Wike has done is in line with the constitution.

Hon Amaewhule called on stakeholders in the state to shun politicizing the setting up of the commission of inquiry and come up with solutions to the problems of electoral violence and killings in subsequent elections in the state.

He said the commission of inquiry would go a long way in unraveling the critical issues that would ensure peace in Rivers State.

Amaewhule commended the governor for remaining resolute in finding solutions to the violence and killings that marred the rerun polls in some parts of the state, irrespective of political challenges from opponents.

He assured the governor that the legislative as an arm of government would continue to work and balance certain governmental issues for the benefit of the state.

Enoch Epelle