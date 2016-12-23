RSG Rejects INEC’s Audio Recording Probe

The decision by the

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to set up a panel to investigate the audio recording by the Rivers State Governor with some INEC officials has been condemned.

The Special Adviser to the Rivers State Governor on Inter Party Affairs, Mr Chris Itamunoala said the audio recording is a fabrication and plot to embarrass the government and people of the state.

Itamunoala who stated this on Wednesday while speaking to newsmen in Port Harcourt, said the Rivers State Government would not be part of the plans to the investigation, adding that it is an embarrament to the state government and people of the state.

According to him, ’’the Rivers State Government would definitely not have anything to do neither with the composition nor development of the investigation.

He said that the APC led federal government has shown that it is biased and unwilling to do what is right.

He said the government will challenge the panel since the government has come out to say it was not involved it the saga.

“ The Investigation is pre- determined to embarrass the government and the people of Rivers State. If INEC wants to investigate the audio recording, they should first of all look at all the issues the Governor had raised earlier concerning the killings, snatching and rigging of elections against the PDP in the state’’, he said.