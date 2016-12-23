Police Nab More Suspects Over DSP’s Murder …Ban Use Of Fireworks And Knockouts In Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has said more suspects who were allegedly involved in the beheading of a Deputy Superintendent of Police, Muhammed Alkali and his driver, have been arrested.

The Tide recalls that Akali and his driver were both beheaded in an ambush during a routine patrol at Ujju in ONELGA during the recent re-run legislative elections in the area.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Nnamdi Omoni, disclosed in an interview with The Tide in his office, yesterday in Port Harcourt, adding that these suspects were different from the initial three arrested by the Police Special Intelligence Response unit (IRT).

The Police spokesperson said the panel of inquiry set up by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) would soon be in the state, adding that the panel was not perturbed by the state government’s declaration not to cooperate with the police on the investigation.

He expressed optimism that the police would arrest all the suspects involved in the inhuman and callous murder of the Police personnel.

Meanwhile, determined to provide a secure environment during the Yuletide celebrations in the State, Rivers State Police command has arrested a three-man armed robbery gang who were alleged to have stormed a new generation Bank at Eagle Cement, Rumuolumeni axis of the state, Wednesday.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Nnamdi Omoni, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the success recorded by the command preparatory to the Christmas and New Year celebrations in the state at the Police Command headquarters, Moscow Road Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Omoni said the combined team of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and the men of the Rumuolumeni Police Station led by the DPO, CSP Felix Nnebue, swiftly responded and mobilised to the scene, adding that the hoodlums on sighting the Police, opened fire on them, which resulted to the arrest of three robbers.

According to him, one of the SARS operatives sustained gunshot wound, and was currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the state.

The State Police image maker gave the names of the arrested armed robbery suspects as Samuel Nwala ‘m’ 28 years from Igwuruta, Kaaly Taagaba ‘m’, 28 years from Kpong, Khana, and Lucky Ukwuoma ‘m’ 26 years from Etche LGA, adding that items recovered from them include, one cooking gas cylinder, one handsaw, one chisel and two Ghana must go bags.

The Police spokesperson averred that the suspects were helping Police in on-going investigation, adding that efforts were being made to arrest the fleeing members of the gang and recover their operational weapons.

Meanwhile, the authorities of the Police in Rivers State say they have banned the use of fireworks and knockouts during and after the Christmas and New year celebrations across the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Nnamdi Omoni, disclosed in a statement that the command was “mindful of the fact that the these devices are explosives which by their nature are harmful and capable of disturbing existing public peace while causing unnecessary panic in the state.

“To this end, the command hereby appeals to the general public, parents and guardians alike to desist from blasting these devices. He urged parents to warm their children and wards against their use.

“Retailers of the devices are equally advised, and warned to stop the sale, as any person or group of persons found flouting this Order will be arrested and prosecuted,” he stated.

The Police PPRO urged people to be security conscious and report all suspicious characters to the police, using the following security Numbers: 08032003514, 0802895460, 08028915401 and 08160723892.