Ondo Guber: Jegede Declines To Challenge Akeredolu’s Victory At Tribunal

In a rare display of statesmanship and political sagacity, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the recently concluded Ondo State Governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), has opted not to challenge the outcome at the tribunal, as widely expected by politicians in Nigeria.

The senior advocate of Nigeria said in an interview, yesterday, that he had accepted the victory of Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in good faith and had moved on in the spirit of good sportsmanship.

Jegede, who polled over 150,380 votes to Akeredolu’s 244,842 during the poll, said that there was no need to continue to fight over the matter since the people of Ondo State had decided on who they want to serve them at this time.

He said, “I have taken a decision to move on, and I wish Governor Rotimi Akeredolu success, promising to release an official statement on the matter.

“I speak for myself. I believe that if I cannot serve the people of Ondo State now, another opportunity will come for me to do so at another time. I have a profession, and I am returning to my law practice,” Jegede emphasised.

According to him, “There is always need to demonstrate true statesmanship, and that is what I have done.”

It was learnt that Jegede has not filed any petition against Akeredolu’s victory as expected in law more than 21 days after the results were declared, as a demonstration of his sincerity not to challenge the outcome.

However, it is not clear if the PDP, will disagree with Jegede, and approach the Election Petition Tribunal to seek to upturn the APC’s victory.