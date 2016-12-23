Newspaper Distributors Boss Tasks Members On Standards

The president of the

Newspapers Distribution Association of Nigeria (NDAN), Rivers State chapter, Chief Titus Eze has called on members of the association in the state to direct their efforts at raising the standard of the body in the state in 2017.

Eze who was represented by his vice, Mr John Nwizubee, stated this during the association’s get together party/annual lecture held in Port Harcourt last Tuesday.

The president who hailed the efforts and support given to the association in 2016, however, called on members to remain as one in order to move the association forward.

In his lecture, the representative of the Nation Newspapers, Mr Precious Dike, who explained the modus operandi of newspaper distributors urge them not to relent inspite of the challenges they face in the field.

Also, the Bureau Chief of the Punch Newspaper in his presentation described distributors as indispensable in the newspaper chain production.

The immediate past President Prince Sinclair called on the various media organs in the state to consider distributors for employment as the need arises.

Others who spoke include the representative of the Daily Independent Newspaper, David Abia, and the circulation officer of The Tide Newspaper, Mr Tubotamuno Douglas.

Douglas called on distributors to improve on their payment to The Tide in the coming year in order to cement the already existing working relationship with both organisations.

In his address, the secretary of NDAN Mr Imoh Micah decried the practice whereby media houses in the state fail to give official complementary copies to the body.

According to him, the major setback to the progress of NDAN remains poor attitude of members in the payment of levies and dues amongst other responsibilities.