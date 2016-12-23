New Airline Begins Operations At PHIA

A new airline, the

AZMAN Air Services Limited, has formally begun airlifting of passengers at the Port Harcourt Airport.

The airline, The Tide gathered began formal air operations on Thursday, December 15th at the airport.

Speaking on the development while interacting with The Tide, the Station Manager of the AZMAN Airline, Nuhu Tukur Gwarzo, said the airline is in Port Harcourt to make a difference.

According to the station manager, Port Harcourt International Airport is one of the airports in Nigeria where there are enough passengers, saying, it is a good place to operate airline business.

At the moment, Gwarzo said that the Airline operates three schedules on daily basis from Lagos to Port Harcourt by 7.30 in the morning, Port Harcourt to Abuja by 9.00 am and Abuja to Port Harcourt by 3.00pm.

“We have many other routes like Kano, Abuja, Benin-Kebbi, Kaduna, Maiduguri, Yola and Lagos. We will soon start Jeddah route in Saudi-Arabia, Dubai, China and we have got approval to operates the West African coast.

“We started airline operations in May, 2014 with two aircraft from Kano to Abuja and Lagos, but we have four aircraft now in our fleet.

“By October 2019, we are expecting 10 aircraft in our fleet. We are to make a difference and restore the confidence of the passengers”, he said.

The AZMAN station manager also said that the airline is one of the fastest growing airlines in the country, with its corporate headquarters in Kano.

Corlins Walter