…Mourns Slain Police Officer, Others

The Independent

National Electoral Commission, (INEC) has pledged support to the Nigeria Police Force, even as it mourn the gruesome murder of DSP Alkali Mohammed and others who were victims of election violence in the Rivers State rerun election .

The Chairman of the commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, who stated this when he paid condolence visit to the Police over the death of some policemen at the just concluded Rivers state election rerun, said, “we have come to condole you and the entire Nigeria Police Force for the loss of your gallant officers in the course of the Rivers rerun elections through national service.

“It is with heavy heart that we wish to condole with you on the death of DSP Alkali Mohammed and Sergeant Peter Uchi that lost their lives in Rivers state. People often failed to realize that securing the environment for Nigerians comes with great risks and people pay with their lives to protect the environment to enable us conduct free and fair election.

“I would like on behalf of the commission to condole the NPF on this sad loss and as we speak, a national commissioner from the headquarters joined our resident commissioner in Minna and his adhoc staff to condole the families of the DSP and I assure you that in the case of the others who lost their lives, we shall participate fully in the burial ceremonies.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has assured INEC that the violence witnessed in Rivers will be the last as the police is working hard to proffer a permenent solution to cases of election violence in Nigeria.

According to him, “I believe the situation in Rivers has called on all of us and all agencies and the good citizens to say no to election violence. As a result of this incident, I’m sure you are aware that we have set up an investigation panel to look into this. And specifically on the allegation that you raised and I have decided that even in situations where we have our officers involved, we are going to hold them responsible, because the Police have their code of conduct in the covering of elections and any officers that goes out of his official callings to constitute himself to security will be held responsible for it.

I have constituted a 14 man panel to investigate the killings.

“The panel will be inaugurated tomorrow (today) and it will include specialists and professionals and we are getting support from CSOs and from outside the country. People who feel committed that Nigeria should have peaceful elections. They are offering support in audio analysis of some these audios that have become viral on Facebook and very soon they will be in the country to assist us on some of these audio recordings that we have.

“All this are steps taken to ensure that we get to the bottom of this election violence and by the grace of God, Rivers will be the last state that we are going to have this kind of experience. And it will never happen again.”