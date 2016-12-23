MOSOP Seeks End To Hostilities In Ogoniland

The Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) has expressed concern over what it described as an upsurge in hostilities in Ogoni communities and called for an immediate end.

MOSOP expressed the concern in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Fegalo Nsuke, noting that the hostilities were happening ahead of the expected full commencement of the Ogoni clean-up project.

“MOSOP is particularly disturbed by the spate of destruction and killings occasioned by renewed hostilities in Baen and Wiiyaakara communities in Khana Local Government Area and Deken, Deeyor, Lewe and Bomu communities in Gokana council.

“MOSOP calls on the Nigerian authorities and the Rivers State Government in particular to take urgent steps to provide security for the residents, to forestall further hostilities in these areas and to prevent a degeneration of the situation.

“MOSOP further urges the Ogoni Council of Traditional Rulers (COTRA) to deploy all measures, including traditional means, to restore peace in the affected communities,” the statement said.

MOSOP also called for tolerance and cooperation to restore peace in the communities and urged all Ogoni people to take responsibility for the peace and security of their communities, cooperate with the Police authorities, maintain vigilance and report incidences that were capable of jeopardizing public peace to the appropriate authorities.