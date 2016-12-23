Kalabari Daughters Celebrate Wike, Congratulate Abonnema King

The Unique Kalabari

Daughters have expressed excitement over the upgrade of the traditional stool of Amanyanabo of Abonnema to a first class status.

In a statement in Port Harcourt, President of the group, Mrs. Charlesba Jane Alabo, described the upgrading of the traditional stool of Amanyanabo of Abonnema as timely, and well-deserved in view of the exemplary leadership style of the current occupant, King Gbobo Disrael Bob-Manuel.

The Kalabari daughters commended Governor Nyesom Wike for his kind gesture, which they noted, came without any political attachment, at a time when no election was in view in the state.

They praised the governor for having a good heart and running an all-inclusive administration where no part of the state is left behind.

The Unique Kalabari Daughters also described the interventions of the governor in Kalabari land in so short a time as unprecedented, listing the completed Abonnema bridge, ongoing construction of the Abonnema ring road, the rehabilitation of the General Hospital in Abonnema, Nyemoni Grammar School, among other projects spread across the entire Kalabari Kingdom, at a time when other governors were unable to pay salaries.

They assured the governor of the continuous support of the good people of Kalabari ethnic nationality, urging him to remain focused and refuse to be distracted by the antics of enemies of Rivers State.