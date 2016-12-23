INEC Unveils 4-Man Probe Panel On Rivers Rerun Polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has set up a four-man committee to investigate the role of its staff in the conduct of the 10 December federal and state legislative re-run elections in Rivers State.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

According to the statement, the committee is headed by Professor Okechukwu Ibeanu.

Other members are a National Commissioner, Air-Vice Marshal Ahmed T. Mu’azu (rtd), Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Federal Capital Territory, Professor Jacob Jatau, and INEC Deputy Director (Discipline), Mr. Omoloja Tajudeen.

The committee’s terms of reference include, reviewing the preparations and deployment of personnel and material on the eve of the elections, identifying factors responsible for apparent failure of processes in some local government areas, and establishing the involvement and possible culpability of INEC officials in the conduct and outcome of the elections.

The committee is also expected to recommend appropriate sanctions against officials guilty of infractions, commend creditable performance and advise INEC on any matter considered relevant to the assignment.

It would be recalled that shortly after the elections, INEC chairman regretted reported cases of 70 infractions before, during and after the elections, and called for a holistic investigation of staff who may have been involved in the malfeasance.