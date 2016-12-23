Expect More Projects In 2017,  Dickson Tells Lawmakers

Bayelsa State Governor,

Hon. Seriake Dickson says, more projects would be inaugurated in the first quarter of 2017, to change the landscape of the state in demonstration of his administration’s preparedness to bequeath enduring legacies.

Dickson gave the assurance at a cocktail party held in honour of members of the state House of Assembly at the governor’s new office complex in Government House, Yenagoa.

Speaking on the cordial working relationship existing between the Executive and Legislative arms of the government, he noted that the occasion was to underscore his appreciation for the collaboration that had blossomed between the two critical arms of the government over the years.

Describing the governor’s new office as an edifice that would stand the test of time, in service to the people, Governor Dickson said hosting members of the Assembly, at his new office complex, was heartwarming and historic.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Konbowei Benson, expressed gratitude to Governor Dickson and his entire cabinet for fostering a peaceful and harmonious relationship between the two arms of the government.

Benson, described Dickson as a visionary leader, with the zeal to develop the state and take it to greater heights, stressing the need for both arms to continue to work together for the peace, growth and development of the state.

In his remarks, Chief of Staff, Government House, Yenagoa, Rt. Hon. Talford Ongolo, said the occasion was an opportunity for them to interact and strategize on ways of achieving greater development for the people of the state.

Fyneface Aaron, Yenagoa