Church Weds Two More Ex-Sex Workers

A growing Christian de

nomination in Rivers State, the Omega Power Ministries, has joined, in holy matrimony, another set of two former chronic sex workers in Port Harcourt, in what the General Overseer of the church, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, described as the dividend of ceaseless evangelism and soul-winning for Christ.

Officiating the marriage last Saturday, at the church’s branch in GRA, Port Harcourt, Chinyere said, “I was delighted to see the young girls whose lives were lost in sin and due to the intervention of God, were delivered from the shackles of the devil, and today, are getting married to husbands of their choice.”

Chinyere stated, “I will never relent in my prayers to ensure that all the converted ex-sex workers get married and live a sinless life according to God’s will,” adding that “although, the rehabilitation programme is capital intensive, the spiritual and financial blessings of God arising from the humanitarian service far outweigh the investment in the programme.”

The duo, who hail from Oron in Akwa Ibom State, were among the over 34 converted in September, 2016, during an OPM outreach programme in Diobu area of Port Harcourt.

The event, which was the third in a series, has witnessed the wedding of four of the ex-sex workers, ceremonies bankrolled by the church.

One of the brides, who identified herself as Gloria said, “I was not born a prostitute. Things changed so rapidly that I had to relocate from Lagos to Oron, and Port Harcourt, with unbearable conditions of life, which ultimately forced me into prostitution, for want of money to feed.

“Not quite four months into the business in Diobu area of Port Harcourt, Daddy OPM visited the brothel where I was on evangelism and that was how the yoke was cast out of my life,” she explained.

The second bride, Nse, said she was tricked into the business by a woman trafficker, who had offered her a business proposal in Port Harcourt during a visit to Oron.

She added that her life changed for the better when the OPM general overseer stormed the brothel where she was on evangelism, adding that since she received Christ, her life has never been the same.

Also speaking, the grooms thanked the servant of God for his selfless service and dedication to salvaging mankind and for creating the environment for them to be happily married.



Susan Serekara-Nwikhana