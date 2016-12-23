Children Protest Non-Payment Of Parents’ Gratuities

Hundreds of children

and relations of late teachers in primary schools have protested in Uyo against non-payment of their parents’ gratuities by Akwa Ibom State Government.

The protesters, under the aegis of Association of Next-of-Kin of Late Primary School Teachers, barricaded the gate to the Government House for several hours.

They demanded to be given attention by Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Leader of the association, Mr David Essien, said the affected families had written several letters but to no avail.

Essien said the dead teachers had served the state government for upward of 35 years before retirement.

“Some of the dead teachers served and retired as far back as 1999, yet nothing to show for services they rendered for the state before they died”, Essien said.

Another protester, Mr Nsima Akpan, said his late mother, Magdalene Akpan, served for 35 years at Government Primary School, Mbiabam Ibiono in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area.

Akpan added that his mother died about three months to her retirement.

“Up till now, the family has not received anything like benefits in form of gratuity or pension as part of her reward for serving the state up to that period.

Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress in the state, Mr Etim Ukpong, said the state government remained insensitive to the plight of the dead workers in spite of several interventions by unions.

Ukpong, who also doubles as the chairman of the state branch of the Nigerian Union of Teachers, called on government to identify priorities.

An official from the office of the Head of Service, who would not want his name mentioned, said that leaders of the association were still meeting with the Head of Service, Mrs Ekereobong Akpan.