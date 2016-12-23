Chess Players Shop For Sponsors

The Secretary of the

Chess Players Association of Nigeria (CPAN), Babatunde Ogunsiku, says the body has begun to search for sponsors of its programmes for 2017.

Ogunsiku made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the National Stadium, Lagos on yesterday.

Ogunsiku, who is also a national player, said that the body would strive to justify its existence through regular competitions.

“Right now, we are writing proposals to multinational companies; we are planning toward training tours and seminars, and we are looking toward sustaining our monthly chess tournament, here in Lagos.

“We intend to make it bigger this year with more sponsors; we can attract more players from all over the country and not just players within Lagos,’’ he said. Ogunsiku also told Tidesport source that the absence of sponsors made players outside Lagos to shy away from competitions, because the prize money was not usually commensurate with their effort.

“Most players would rather not come to Lagos to play in a tournament that does not really pay much, but with more sponsors, we can make it bigger by inviting players from far,’’ he said.

Tide sports reports that CPAN works under the purview of the Nigeria Chess Federation to organise mini competitions to ensure that regular chess competitions are held. The body also seeks to regenerate the sport at the grassroots through its regular competitions for different age categories which the federation rate chess players.